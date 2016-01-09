Autumn Pumpkin Bars
This is it! The classic pumpkin bars recipe you've been looking for. It's all here: the spicy flavor, the tender and moist texture, and that luscious cream cheese frosting. Enjoy!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Autumn Pumpkin Bars
Ingredients
Directions
Autumn Applesauce Bars:
Prepare as directed, except substitute one 15-ounce jar applesauce for the pumpkin.
A tip from our kitchen:
Nutrition Facts (Autumn Pumpkin Bars)
Per Serving:
243 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 135mg; potassium 50mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1944IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg.