Autumn Pumpkin Bars

Rating: 3.96 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

This is it! The classic pumpkin bars recipe you've been looking for. It's all here: the spicy flavor, the tender and moist texture, and that luscious cream cheese frosting. Enjoy!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Autumn Pumpkin Bars

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and cloves. Stir in eggs, pumpkin, and oil until combined. Pour batter into an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan, spreading evenly.

    Advertisement

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

  • Spread uncut bars with Cream Cheese Frosting. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon and, if desired, nuts. Cut into bars. Tightly cover bars in pan with foil and chill overnight.

  • Tote bars in pan in an insulated cooler with ice packs.

Autumn Applesauce Bars:

Prepare as directed, except substitute one 15-ounce jar applesauce for the pumpkin.

A tip from our kitchen:

Nutrition Facts (Autumn Pumpkin Bars)

Per Serving:
243 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 135mg; potassium 50mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1944IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine cream cheese, butter, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar to make a frosting of spreading consistency.

    Advertisement

Browned Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat butter over low heat until melted. Continue heating until butter turns a light golden brown. Remove from heat. In a large bowl combine powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. Add browned butter. Beat on medium speed until spreading consistency, adding additional milk if necessary.

    Advertisement

Reviews (2)

56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5
Laura Nugent Hanneman
Rating: Unrated
09/01/2016
Super moist and loads of flavor!!! I crave this every fall!!!!
Rachel Vryhof
Rating: Unrated
10/21/2014
This recipe is so easy and makes a big batch so it's perfect for family meals or potlucks.
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/17/2020