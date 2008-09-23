Austrian Chocolate Walnut Bars

In a medium heavy saucepan, combine bittersweet chocolate and the 3 tablespoons butter. Cook and stir over low heat until melted. Stir in corn syrup and rum. Spread icing over cooled uncut cookies. If desired, top with the walnut halves. Let stand for 1 to 2 hours or until chocolate is set. Using a sharp knife, loosen edges of cookies from sides of pan. Cut into bars. Makes about 40 bars.