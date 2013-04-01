Barbecued Pork Tenderloin Salad
Cornbread muffin "croutons," spicy grilled pork tenderloin, and crispy bacon help make this salad hearty enough to be a meal in itself.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Barbecued Pork Tenderloin Salad
Ingredients
Directions
To Make Ahead:
Prepare Mini Cornbread Muffins; cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 24 hours. Prepare meat as directed in Step 1. Arrange salad ingredients, except meat, as directed in Step 3. Prepare Spicy Buttermilk Dressing. Cover and chill meat, lettuce, salad platter, and dressing separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, grill meat as directed in Step 2; slice meat. Arrange meat and mini muffins on salad platter. Serve with dressing.
Shortcut:
Instead of making the spice mixture, substitute 2 tablespoons purchased barbecue seasoning. Instead of preparing Spicy Buttermilk Dressing, use 1 cup bottled ranch salad dressing mixed with 1 teaspoon purchased barbecue seasoning.
Cornbread Cubes:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease an 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Prepare batter for Mini Cornbread Muffins as directed, except spread in the prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack. Cut cornbread into cubes.