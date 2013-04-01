Barbecued Pork Tenderloin Salad

Rating: Unrated

Cornbread muffin "croutons," spicy grilled pork tenderloin, and crispy bacon help make this salad hearty enough to be a meal in itself.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
grill:
30 mins
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl combine cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, dry mustard, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle spice mixture evenly over meat; rub in with your fingers.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place meat on grill rack over drip pan. Cover and grill for 30 to 35 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 145°F. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Cover and grill as above.) Remove meat from grill. Cover with foil; let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Place lettuce in a large salad bowl. Slice meat. Arrange meat slices, black-eyed peas, tomato, bacon, eggs, and Mini Cornbread Muffins in rows on a large serving platter. Serve with Spicy Buttermilk Dressing.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare Mini Cornbread Muffins; cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 24 hours. Prepare meat as directed in Step 1. Arrange salad ingredients, except meat, as directed in Step 3. Prepare Spicy Buttermilk Dressing. Cover and chill meat, lettuce, salad platter, and dressing separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, grill meat as directed in Step 2; slice meat. Arrange meat and mini muffins on salad platter. Serve with dressing.

Shortcut:

Instead of making the spice mixture, substitute 2 tablespoons purchased barbecue seasoning. Instead of preparing Spicy Buttermilk Dressing, use 1 cup bottled ranch salad dressing mixed with 1 teaspoon purchased barbecue seasoning.

Cornbread Cubes:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease an 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Prepare batter for Mini Cornbread Muffins as directed, except spread in the prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack. Cut cornbread into cubes.

Nutrition Facts (Barbecued Pork Tenderloin Salad)

Per Serving:
492 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 189mg; sodium 964mg; potassium 694mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 32g; trans fatty acid 0g; calcium 143mg; iron 4mg.

Spicy Buttermilk Dressing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, green onion, chili powder, honey, garlic, salt, and cayenne pepper.

Mini Cornbread Muffins

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease twenty-four 1 3/4-inch muffin cups; set aside. In a medium bowl combine muffin mix, milk, and egg. Stir in corn and cheese. Spoon mixture into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; cool completely on wire rack.

