Barbecue Snack Mix

Use your favorite barbecue sauce for this addictive pretzel, cracker, and cereal snack mix.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

20 mins
20
about 10 cups
  • In a very large microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter on 100% power (high) for 45 seconds or until melted. Stir in the barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and onion powder. Add the cereal, pretzels, crackers, and nuts; stir until evenly coated.

  • Microwave, uncovered, on 100% power (high) for 5 to 6 minutes or until fragrant and lightly browned, stirring every 2 minutes.

  • Spread on a large piece of foil to cool. Transfer to storage containers. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

157 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 3g; vitamin a 380.5IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 129.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.8mcg; sodium 183mg; potassium 70mg; calcium 10mg; iron 4.1mg.
