Barbecue Snack Mix
Use your favorite barbecue sauce for this addictive pretzel, cracker, and cereal snack mix.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
157 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 3g; vitamin a 380.5IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 129.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.8mcg; sodium 183mg; potassium 70mg; calcium 10mg; iron 4.1mg.