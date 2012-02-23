Barbecue Chili

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Three kinds of beans add a variety of color and texture to this sure-to-please chili.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

The day before:

  • In large skillet, cook ground beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat until ground beef is cooked through, stirring to break into bite-size pieces. Drain off fat. Transfer to 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

  • Add tomatoes with their juices, ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, cumin and mustard to mixture in slow cooker; stir to combine. Stir in kidney, pinto and cannellini beans. Cover slow cooker; cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Ladle chili into a large serving container or leave the chili in the removable slow cooker crockery liner. Cover and chill overnight.

The next day:

  • One hour before leaving, transfer chili back into slow cooker. Heat on high heat setting for 1 hour. Transfer to tailgating site; keep warm with car adapter. To serve, ladle chili into bowls. If desired, top each serving with bacon strips and jalapeno slices.

COOKER SIZE:

5- to 6-quart

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 1172mg; carbohydrates 62g; fiber 13g; protein 23g.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2018
5 stars, delicious, economical/feeds a crowd, addicting and very easy to make! Tastes like sweet baked beans w/beef. Looks & tastes rich, very nicely thick. A little on the sweet side for hubby's taste, though, so next time will cut sugar to 1/4 cup, otherwise perfect! Bacon on top is perfect, but also good with sour cream & some cheddar.
