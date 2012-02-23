Barbecue Chili

381 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 1172mg; carbohydrates 62g; fiber 13g; protein 23g.
5 stars, delicious, economical/feeds a crowd, addicting and very easy to make! Tastes like sweet baked beans w/beef. Looks & tastes rich, very nicely thick. A little on the sweet side for hubby's taste, though, so next time will cut sugar to 1/4 cup, otherwise perfect! Bacon on top is perfect, but also good with sour cream & some cheddar.