Banh Mi Pork Tenderloin

Give pork tenderloin a tasty upgrade with soy sauce and sriracha. Once you've made a big batch, use it for salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, and more.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Press each meat slice with the palm of your hand to an even thickness. In a small bowl combine soy sauce and sriracha sauce; brush over meat. Coat a grill pan or 12-inch skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until slightly pink in center, turning once.

  • In a large bowl combine cucumber, sweet pepper, carrots, and green onions.

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Cut a loaf of baguette-style French bread in half horizontally. Stir together 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1 Tbsp. sriracha sauce; spread onto bottom half of loaf. Add meat, vegetable mixture, thinly sliced fresh jalapeño chile pepper, fresh cilantro, and top half of loaf. Cut into serving-size portions.

Rice Bowls

Divide cooked brown rice among bowls. Top with meat, vegetable mixture, thinly sliced fresh jalapeño chile pepper, and fresh cilantro. Drizzle with reduced-sodium soy sauce and additional sriracha sauce.

Vietnamese Cabbage Salads

Divide a mixture of thinly sliced napa cabbage and fresh cilantro, mint, and basil leaves among bowls. Top with meat and vegetable mixture. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots, 1/4 cup each fish sauce and rice vinegar, 3 Tbsp. cold water, 1/2 tsp. each lime zest and crushed red pepper, 2 Tbsp. lime juice, and 2 tsp. honey or agave syrup. Drizzle salads with dressing; top with chopped roasted peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 307 mg sodium. 797 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1414 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 27 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

