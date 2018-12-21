Banh Mi Pork Tenderloin
Give pork tenderloin a tasty upgrade with soy sauce and sriracha. Once you've made a big batch, use it for salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, and more.
Ingredients
Directions
Banh Mi Sandwiches
Cut a loaf of baguette-style French bread in half horizontally. Stir together 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1 Tbsp. sriracha sauce; spread onto bottom half of loaf. Add meat, vegetable mixture, thinly sliced fresh jalapeño chile pepper, fresh cilantro, and top half of loaf. Cut into serving-size portions.
Rice Bowls
Divide cooked brown rice among bowls. Top with meat, vegetable mixture, thinly sliced fresh jalapeño chile pepper, and fresh cilantro. Drizzle with reduced-sodium soy sauce and additional sriracha sauce.
Vietnamese Cabbage Salads
Divide a mixture of thinly sliced napa cabbage and fresh cilantro, mint, and basil leaves among bowls. Top with meat and vegetable mixture. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots, 1/4 cup each fish sauce and rice vinegar, 3 Tbsp. cold water, 1/2 tsp. each lime zest and crushed red pepper, 2 Tbsp. lime juice, and 2 tsp. honey or agave syrup. Drizzle salads with dressing; top with chopped roasted peanuts.