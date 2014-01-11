Banana Split Cake Roll

Rating: 3.6 stars
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Banana Split Cake Roll

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line bottom of pan with waxed paper or parchment paper; grease and lightly flour paper. Set aside. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed for 5 minutes. Gradually add the granulated sugar, beating until well mixed. Stir in mashed bananas and lemon juice. Fold flour mixture into banana mixture. Spread batter evenly in prepared pan.

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately loosen edges of cake from pan and turn cake out onto a towel sprinkled with powdered sugar. Slowly peel off waxed paper. Starting from a short side, roll up towel and cake into a spiral. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Meanwhile, prepare Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling.

  • Unroll cake; remove towel. Spread Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling over cake to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up cake and filling into a spiral. Trim ends. Cover and chill for 2 to 48 hours before serving. If desired, just before serving, drizzle cake roll with chocolate syrup and/or garnish whole cake with whipped topping. If desired, serve with maraschino cherries.

Tips

Rolling up a warm cake and letting it cool before filling keeps the cake from cracking once it's rolled up with the filling. Roll it in a clean, lint-free kitchen towel that's dusted with powdered sugar so it doesn't stick to itself.

Nutrition Facts (Banana Split Cake Roll)

Per Serving:
142 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 52 mg cholesterol; 137 mg sodium. 75 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 208 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 31 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add 1/2 cup of the frozen light whipped dessert topping; fold in until well mixed. Fold in remaining 1/2 cup frozen light whipped dessert topping, thawed. Fold in fresh strawberries.

