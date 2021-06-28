Banana Split Bread

Rating: Unrated

With chocolate, cherries, bananas, and pineapple, this bread machine recipe has all the same delicious flavors of your favorite ice cream treat.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

bake:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add the first ten ingredients (through baking soda) to a 1 1/2- to 2-lb. bread machine according to the manufacturer's directions. Select the quick bread or cake cycle* for 1 1/2 lb. loaf and light crust.

    Advertisement

  • Once the bread machine beeps, about 10 minutes into the dough mixing, add the chocolate chips and cherries to the dough. Bread machine will continue the cycle as programmed.

  • Once bread machine has completed the cycle, let pan remain in machine an additional 15 minutes before removing. Let bread cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on wire rack. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight before slicing.

*

Refer to your bread machine user manual to determine the best cycle for quick breads. An ideal cycle will mix the dough about 15 minutes, then bake about 1 hour 20 minutes.
If bread machine does not have an appropriate quick bread or cake cycle, set the machine to a dough-only cycle and let mix 5 minutes. Add chocolate chips and cherries; mix 3 more minutes. Cancel dough cycle and set machine to a bake-only cycle. Adjust crust color setting to allow for a bake time of about 1 hour 20 minutes. Once bread is done baking, leave the loaf in the machine on a keep-warm setting 10 to 15 minutes to allow any carry-over cooking to occur.

**

Some bread machines include a 10 to 15 minute "keep warm" period in the cycle. Refer to your user manual to determine if this is accurate for your machine. If there is no "keep warm" resting period, we recommend removing the pan from the machine and letting the bread cool in the pan 10 minutes before removing bread from pan and cooling on a wire rack.

Tips

Wrap bread in plastic wrap or parchment paper and foil. Keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 39mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 22g; protein 3g; vitamin a 222.2IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 35.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 245mg; potassium 134mg; calcium 56mg; iron 1.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021