Banana Split Bread
With chocolate, cherries, bananas, and pineapple, this bread machine recipe has all the same delicious flavors of your favorite ice cream treat.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Refer to your bread machine user manual to determine the best cycle for quick breads. An ideal cycle will mix the dough about 15 minutes, then bake about 1 hour 20 minutes.
If bread machine does not have an appropriate quick bread or cake cycle, set the machine to a dough-only cycle and let mix 5 minutes. Add chocolate chips and cherries; mix 3 more minutes. Cancel dough cycle and set machine to a bake-only cycle. Adjust crust color setting to allow for a bake time of about 1 hour 20 minutes. Once bread is done baking, leave the loaf in the machine on a keep-warm setting 10 to 15 minutes to allow any carry-over cooking to occur.
**
Some bread machines include a 10 to 15 minute "keep warm" period in the cycle. Refer to your user manual to determine if this is accurate for your machine. If there is no "keep warm" resting period, we recommend removing the pan from the machine and letting the bread cool in the pan 10 minutes before removing bread from pan and cooling on a wire rack.
Tips
Wrap bread in plastic wrap or parchment paper and foil. Keep in the refrigerator up to 5 days.