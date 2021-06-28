Banana Split Bread

Refer to your bread machine user manual to determine the best cycle for quick breads. An ideal cycle will mix the dough about 15 minutes, then bake about 1 hour 20 minutes.

If bread machine does not have an appropriate quick bread or cake cycle, set the machine to a dough-only cycle and let mix 5 minutes. Add chocolate chips and cherries; mix 3 more minutes. Cancel dough cycle and set machine to a bake-only cycle. Adjust crust color setting to allow for a bake time of about 1 hour 20 minutes. Once bread is done baking, leave the loaf in the machine on a keep-warm setting 10 to 15 minutes to allow any carry-over cooking to occur.