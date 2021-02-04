Banana Rum Trifle

Rating: Unrated

Recipe excerpted from Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten. This banana dessert from the Barefoot Contessa herself gets bigger flavor than most thanks to the addition of vanilla bean and rum.

By Ina Garten
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Sweetened Whipped Cream

Directions

  • Place the milk, cornstarch, and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook until mixture thickens, about 9 minutes, stirring constantly. Cook and stir 1 more minute. Whisk in the condensed milk and transfer to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour or up to 24 hours.

  • Pour the heavy cream into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on low until the cream thickens, then beat on high until it forms soft peaks. Add the milk mixture, vanilla extract, the vanilla seeds, and rum. Whisk on medium about 3 minutes or until mixture forms soft peaks.

  • In a 3 1/2-quart glass bowl with straight sides or a trifle dish, place one full layer of cookies, breaking them to fit and making sure they touch the sides of the bowl. (Do not overlap cookies.) Add one layer of banana slices, then one-fourth of the cream mixture. Continue layering cookies, bananas, and cream until you have four layers of each, ending with cream and swirling the top. (Save the remaining cookies for decorating.) Chill 1 hour, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight .

  • Top with Sweetened Whipped Cream and reserved cookies (crumble if desired). Serve cold. Serves 10.

Sweetened Whipped Cream

  • Pour 1 cup cold heavy cream into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Add 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract and beat on high until the cream forms soft peaks. Makes 2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
779 calories; fat 44g; cholesterol 125mg; saturated fat 25g; carbohydrates 88g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 59g; protein 9g; vitamin a 1621.8IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 24.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 401mg; potassium 728mg; calcium 221mg; iron 0.4mg.
