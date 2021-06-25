Banana Ice Cream with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, or Berries

Rating: Unrated

Start with a healthy banana ice cream as the base, then choose your favorite flavor addition to complete the healthy ice cream recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor combine bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla. (It's best to use the bananas directly from the freezer without letting them thaw.) Cover and process until smooth. Serve immediately for a soft-serve ice cream. Or spoon ice cream into an airtight container. Freeze at least 4 hours for a scoopable ice cream. Store in freezer up to 1 week.

Strawberry-Raspberry Ice Cream

Prepare as directed, except add 1/2 cup each strawberries and raspberries and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 8 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 63 cal., 0 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 1 mg sodium, 15 g carb., 2 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 1 g pro.

Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Prepare as directed, except add 1/4 cup peanut butter or almond butter and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 6 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 139 cal., 6 g fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 47 mg sodium, 21 g carb., 3 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 3 g pro.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Prepare as directed, except add 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 6 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 79 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 2 mg sodium, 19 g carb., 3 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 1 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 71.2IU; vitamin c 6.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 15.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 3mg; potassium 284mg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.2mg.
