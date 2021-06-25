Banana Ice Cream with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, or Berries
Start with a healthy banana ice cream as the base, then choose your favorite flavor addition to complete the healthy ice cream recipe.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Strawberry-Raspberry Ice Cream
Prepare as directed, except add 1/2 cup each strawberries and raspberries and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 8 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 63 cal., 0 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 1 mg sodium, 15 g carb., 2 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 1 g pro.
Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Prepare as directed, except add 1/4 cup peanut butter or almond butter and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 6 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 139 cal., 6 g fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 47 mg sodium, 21 g carb., 3 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 3 g pro.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Prepare as directed, except add 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder and reduce coconut milk to 2 Tbsp. Makes 6 (1/2-cup) servings.Per Serving: 79 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 2 mg sodium, 19 g carb., 3 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 1 g pro.