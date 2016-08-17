Banana-Almond Energy Bars

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Not convinced to use almond butter in these delicious energy bars? OF all tree nuts, almonds have the highest levels of protein and fiber, and they are loaded with healthy fats -- all of these make you feel satisfied longer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
bake:
20 mins at 350°
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Spread oats and almonds in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake about 8 minutes or until lightly toasted. Let cool on wire rack.

  • In a large bowl lightly whisk egg. Add the next eight ingredients (through salt); whisk until well mixed. Add the cereal, dried fruit, and cooled oats and almonds to banana mixture; stir until combined. Spoon into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake about 20 minutes or until browned around edges. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars from the pan. Cut into 16 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 102mg; potassium 124mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 114IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 46mg; iron 1mg.
