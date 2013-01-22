Balsamic Vinegar and Honey Pulled-Pork Sliders
These slow cooker sliders are perfect for feeding a crowd! You can start the filling in the morning, then serve up this slow cooker meal at night.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. In the cooker combine onion and sweet pepper. Add meat; sprinkle with thyme and rosemary. Pour broth over meat.Advertisement
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 9 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 1/2 to 5 hours.
Meanwhile, for barbecue sauce, in a medium saucepan combine vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, black pepper, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
Transfer meat to a cutting board. Use two forks to pull meat apart into shreds, discarding any fat. Strain vegetable mixture, discarding liquid. Return shredded meat and vegetables to cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce. Cover and cook for 1 hour on low-heat setting.
To serve, spoon meat mixture onto bun bottoms. Top with coleslaw and pickles. Cover with bun tops.