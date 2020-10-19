Baked Ziti with Sausage and Pumpkin Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Comforting baked ziti gets a fall twist thanks to the addition of canned pumpkin. The winter squash pairs beautifully with fire-roasted tomatoes and sweet Italian sausage.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
65 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
8 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet cook sausage over medium until cooked through, stirring to break up sausage as it cooks. Remove from skillet.

  • Add oil to skillet. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir over medium 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Carefully add wine to skillet. Cook 2 minutes or until evaporated. Stir in cream and simmer 1 minute more. Stir in pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, parsley, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add sauce to pasta in pot. Stir in sausage and 1/4 cup Parmesan. Season to taste with additional salt and crushed red pepper. Transfer to a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.

  • Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned on top. Sprinkle with additional parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 76mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 44g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 8g; protein 20g; vitamin a 11900IU; vitamin c 20.1mg; thiamin 0.7mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 6.4mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 110.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 842mg; potassium 468mg; calcium 129mg; iron 3.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/03/2021