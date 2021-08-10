Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Herbs
When the weather is just too wonderful to cook indoors, this stuffed tomato recipe can be cooked on a grill over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes instead of being baked in the oven.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
566 calories; fat 47g; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 34g; mono fat 30g; poly fat 9g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 9g; protein 9g; vitamin a 1785IU; vitamin c 31.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.3mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 84.4mcg; sodium 857mg; potassium 735mg; calcium 93mg; iron 3.2mg.