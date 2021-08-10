Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Herbs

Rating: Unrated

When the weather is just too wonderful to cook indoors, this stuffed tomato recipe can be cooked on a grill over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes instead of being baked in the oven.

By Stephen Orr
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss bread with 4 Tbsp. of the olive oil and spread on a rimmed baking sheet with the nuts. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until bread is crisp and golden and nuts are toasted.

    Advertisement

  • Halve the tomatoes. Remove and discard seeds. Scoop out flesh from tomato halves, coarsely chopping any large pieces, and place in a medium bowl. Add toasted bread and nuts, mushrooms, thyme, garlic, 1 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper, and remaining 4 Tbsp. olive oil; toss. Spoon bread mixture into tomato halves. Place on baking sheet.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until tops are browned and tomatoes just start to collapse. If you like, top with additional thyme. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; fat 47g; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 34g; mono fat 30g; poly fat 9g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 9g; protein 9g; vitamin a 1785IU; vitamin c 31.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.3mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 84.4mcg; sodium 857mg; potassium 735mg; calcium 93mg; iron 3.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/11/2021