Baked Penne Florentine

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

Mary McDougall serves this baked pasta dish. She likes to season it with a bit of hot sauce for extra kick.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to hot pan. Add spinach; toss to combine. Spoon into a 2-quart casserole; set aside.

  • In a small saucepan combine vegetable broth, onion, and garlic. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Place cashews in a food processor. Cover and process until finely ground. Add half of the water; blend until smooth. Add onion mixture, beans, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover and process until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the remaining water. Stir bean mixture into pasta mixture in casserole. Sprinkle with bread crumbs.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until crumbs are toasted. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 198 mg sodium. 53 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 15 g protein;

Reviews

