Baked Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

For the freshest taste, choose in-season fruit to top this hearty oatmeal.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together first six ingredients (through cinnamon). In a medium bowl combine egg, milk, applesauce, both sugars, and oil. Stir egg mixture into oat mixture until combined. Gently stir in fruit. Cover and chill 12 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 2-qt. square or rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon oat mixture into prepared dish.

  • Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until top is brown. Cool slightly. Serve warm with yogurt and, if desired, additional fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 227 mg sodium. 244 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/09/2020