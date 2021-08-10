Baked Hummingbird Oatmeal

Transform a classic hummingbird cake into breakfast fare withe this bowl of oats. It's a sweet yet hearty start to your day.

By Sammy Mila
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter four, 10- to 12-ounce individual baking dishes. In a blender combine oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, milk, bananas, and eggs. Blend until nearly smooth. Stir in pecans. Pour into prepared dishes. Sprinkle with coconut. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until set. Remove and let cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine pineapple and granulated sugar. Let stand while oatmeal bakes, stirring occasionally.

  • Spoon pineapple and any juices over baked oatmeal.

Per Serving:
614 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 98mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 82g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 10g; sugars 44g; protein 14g; vitamin a 325IU; vitamin c 24mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 38.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 509mg; potassium 546mg; calcium 204mg; iron 3.7mg.
