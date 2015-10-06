Baked Denver Strata

Rating: Unrated

Just like a Denver omelet, our savory baked strata recipe includes ham, sweet peppers, and plenty of cheese. This Denver strata, essentially a baked omelet with English muffins mixed in, is a complete brunch in one casserole dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
35 mins at 350°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Max Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spread English muffin quarters in prepared baking dish.

  • In a large bowl combine the next five ingredients (through black pepper); pour over muffin quarters. Top with the next four ingredients (through olives); sprinkle with both cheeses.

  • Bake 35 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Make-Ahead TIp

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Cover with foil and chill 2 to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 45 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 218mg; sodium 744mg; potassium 254mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 2g; protein 18g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 45mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 3mg.
