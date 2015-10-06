Baked Denver Strata
Just like a Denver omelet, our savory baked strata recipe includes ham, sweet peppers, and plenty of cheese. This Denver strata, essentially a baked omelet with English muffins mixed in, is a complete brunch in one casserole dish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Make-Ahead TIp
Prepare as directed through Step 2. Cover with foil and chill 2 to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 45 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
279 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 218mg; sodium 744mg; potassium 254mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 2g; protein 18g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 45mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 3mg.