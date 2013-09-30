Baked Apple Bowl Pies

In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup caramel topping, hazelnuts, and apple pie spice. Place each apple in a 6-oz. ramekin or custard cup. Fill each apple center with caramel mixture. Dot each with 1 piece of butter. Squeeze lemon halves over apples. Lay a pastry square over each apple. Arrange dishes on a foil-lined baking sheet*. In a small bowl whisk together egg white and 1 tablespoon water. Brush over pastry and sprinkle each with additional sugar.