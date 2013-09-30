Baked Apple Bowl Pies
When entertaining, add a fun twist to dessert with individual baked apple bowl pies your friends and family will love.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. For pastry, in a large bowl combine the flour, 3 Tbsp. sugar, and salt. Cut in 1/4 cup butter and shortening until pieces are pea-size. In a small bowl combine the milk, egg yolk, and 1 Tbsp. water. Add to flour mixture. Stir with a fork until combined. Gather and knead mixture gently until it forms a dough. Divide dough in half.Advertisement
-
On a well-floured surface, roll each half of dough to an 8x8-inch square, about 1/8-inch thick. Cut into four, 4-inch squares from each half of the dough. Cover and set pastry squares aside.
-
In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup caramel topping, hazelnuts, and apple pie spice. Place each apple in a 6-oz. ramekin or custard cup. Fill each apple center with caramel mixture. Dot each with 1 piece of butter. Squeeze lemon halves over apples. Lay a pastry square over each apple. Arrange dishes on a foil-lined baking sheet*. In a small bowl whisk together egg white and 1 tablespoon water. Brush over pastry and sprinkle each with additional sugar.
-
Bake for 30 minutes or until pastry is golden and apples are tender. Remove; let stand in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes. Serve warm with additional caramel sauce and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Scatter with fresh sage leaves, if desired.
*Make-Ahead
At this point, the dishes can be covered with plastic wrap and chilled up to 24 hours. Cover and chill the egg white. When ready to bake, brush with egg white mixture as directed and sprinkle with sugar.