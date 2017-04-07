Banh Mi-Style Hot Dogs

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Rather than sliced pork or meatballs, this Vietnamese sandwich-inspired recipe calls for hot dogs for the protein.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook hot dogs according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a screw-top jar combine vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, and chili sauce. Cover; shake until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Spread each hot dog bun with mayonnaise. Top hot dogs with carrots, cucumber, and mint. Drizzle with vinegar mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; 25 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 1021 mg sodium. 301 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2686 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 95 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
michele263
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2017
Our family loved this one! Such a refreshing change from regular hot dogs!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019