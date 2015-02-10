Bagel & Lox Rigatoni Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

With smoked salmon and a warm caper dressing, this veggie-packed pasta salad is a playful riff on a brunch classic.

By Recipe by Hali Ramdene
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook pasta according to package directions, adding green beans the last 5 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta mixture; rinse with cold water. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, toss bagel pieces with 1 tablespoon oil in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once. Remove and cool in pan on a wire rack.

  • For vinaigrette, in a medium saucepan whisk together vinegar, mustard, and salt until combined. Slowly whisk in 3/4 cup olive oil. Heat over medium-low heat just until warm, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in red onion and capers.

  • Place pasta mixture, romaine, mozzarella balls, smoked salmon, and bagel croutons in a very large bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over mixture in bowl; toss to combine. Sprinkle with cracked black pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; 38 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 22 g monounsaturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 1019 mg sodium. 303 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1925 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 147 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 250 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2018
A few adjustments just because it¿s what I have on hand. 12 oz of tri-colored rotini, my own smoked salmon (it is a hot smoke but we love it), no bagel croutons as we tried it before and not a big fan of heavy croutons, more like 8-10 oz green beans because of the increased quantity of pasta and salmon. I would like to keep a big bowl of this made up all the time in the fridge and just add dressing at time of serving. There¿s only 2 of us and we eat it up pretty quick. This is probably the best pasta salad I have ever eaten. Just make it yours and own it!
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2018
YUM,YUM. I could eat this every evening! BethKaiser
