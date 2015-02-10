Bagel & Lox Rigatoni Salad
With smoked salmon and a warm caper dressing, this veggie-packed pasta salad is a playful riff on a brunch classic.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
622 calories; 38 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 22 g monounsaturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 1019 mg sodium. 303 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1925 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 147 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 250 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;