Bagel & Lox Rigatoni Salad

A few adjustments just because it¿s what I have on hand. 12 oz of tri-colored rotini, my own smoked salmon (it is a hot smoke but we love it), no bagel croutons as we tried it before and not a big fan of heavy croutons, more like 8-10 oz green beans because of the increased quantity of pasta and salmon. I would like to keep a big bowl of this made up all the time in the fridge and just add dressing at time of serving. There¿s only 2 of us and we eat it up pretty quick. This is probably the best pasta salad I have ever eaten. Just make it yours and own it!