Bacon-Wrapped Burger with Fried Pickles & Slaw
These are the smallest in diameter of all the burger recipes, due to the length of savory bacon strapped around them. The smaller "kid-sized" (but not mini), burger buns are best.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a microwave-safe plate with paper towels. Arrange six of the bacon slices in a single layer; cover with paper towels. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 1 to 2 minutes or until partially cooked. Drain on paper towels; cool. Transfer to a large resealable plastic bag. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar, coffee, and garlic powder. Add mixture to the bag. Seal bag; shake to coat bacon. Set aside. Repeat with remaining bacon and remaining brown sugar mixture.
-
Shape beef into six 3/4-inch-thick patties. Wrap two slices of coated bacon around the each patty; secure bacon ends together with wooden toothpicks. Cover and chill for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
-
For coleslaw, in a medium bowl whisk together vinegar, mayonnaise, sugar, chili sauce, and the 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add cabbage, carrot, onion, and parsley, stirring to coat. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
-
Season patties with salt and pepper. For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place patties on grill rack over drip pan. Cover and grill for 16 to 18 minutes or until done (160°F to 165°F)* and bacon is crisp. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust heat for indirect cooking. Cover and grill as above.)
-
Place burgers on bun bottoms. Top each patty with coleslaw and Fried Pickles. Add bun tops.
*Tip:
The internal color of a burger is not a reliable doneness indicator. A beef, veal, lamb, or pork patty cooked to 160°F is safe, regardless of color. To measure the doneness of a patty, insert an instant-read thermometer through the side of the patty to a depth of 2 to 3 inches.
Nutrition Facts (Bacon-Wrapped Burger with Fried Pickles & Slaw)
Fried Pickles
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag combine flour, cornmeal, and pepper. Set aside.
-
Drain pickled vegetables and place in a medium bowl. Pour buttermilk over pickled vegetables, stirring to coat.
-
In a Dutch oven or large saucepan heat 2 inches oil over medium heat to 375°F.
-
Place a handful of buttermilk-coated pickled vegetables into the flour mixture in bag; seal bag and shake to coat. Remove pickled vegetables, shaking off excess flour mixture. Using a slotted spoon, place vegetables in hot oil. Fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp and golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pickled vegetables to prepared baking sheet; keep warm, uncovered, in oven. Repeat with remaining pickled vegetables.
*Tip:
To make 3/4 cup sour milk, place 2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 3/4 cup total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.