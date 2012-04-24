Bacon-Wrapped Burger with Fried Pickles & Slaw

Season patties with salt and pepper. For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place patties on grill rack over drip pan. Cover and grill for 16 to 18 minutes or until done (160°F to 165°F)* and bacon is crisp. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust heat for indirect cooking. Cover and grill as above.)