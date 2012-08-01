LIVE

Bacon-Mushroom Quiche with Gruyère and Thyme

Rating: 3.88 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 17 Ratings

Maximize the mushroom flavor in this quiche by using shiitake, cremini or oyster mushrooms.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
12 mins to 13 mins at 450°
bake:
25 mins to 30 mins at 375°
cool:
2 hrs
chill:
2 hrs to 1 day
bake:
10 mins at 350°
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Let piecrust stand according to package directions. Ease piecrust into a 9-inch tart pan that has a removable bottom. Press pastry into fluted sides of pan; trim edge. Do not prick pastry. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes more or until pastry is set and dry. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

  • In a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon; set aside. Add mushrooms to the reserved drippings; cook until mushrooms are tender and liquid is evaporated.

  • Stir in crumbled bacon, green onions, and thyme. In a medium bowl combine eggs and sour cream. Stir in bacon mixture and cheese. Pour into crust.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until light brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.* Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Place quiche in an airtight container; cover. Chill for 2 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place quiche on a baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes or until warm in center. Cut into thin wedges.

*Tip:

To serve right away, cool quiche on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Cut into thin wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 353mg; potassium 204mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 0g; sugar 3g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 172mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 1.0 stars
12/11/2019
This is absurd. It's basically "how to bake and then reheat a quiche." For the amount of day-before effort, it's not worth it. Better to chop veggies, grate cheese and pre-cook the bacon the day before, then just mix and bake in the a.m. Fresh quiche, with little a.m. prep needed.
Oksana Bolanos
Rating: Unrated
08/26/2015
It's just an omlette with mushrooms which you're going to reheat. Have you tried reheated omlette? Yes, it's yucky
