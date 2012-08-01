Bacon-Mushroom Quiche with Gruyère and Thyme
Maximize the mushroom flavor in this quiche by using shiitake, cremini or oyster mushrooms.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
To serve right away, cool quiche on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Cut into thin wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
363 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 353mg; potassium 204mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 0g; sugar 3g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 172mg; iron 1mg.