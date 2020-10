Bacon Chocolate Bark

Place bacon on a rack in a shallow pan. Brush bacon with caramel sauce. Bake at 350ºF for 20 to 25 minutes until crisp. Once cool, cut into 1-inch pieces. Meanwhile, line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Place bittersweet chocolate square about 1-inch apart prepared baking sheet. Bake chocolate for 4 to 5 minutes or until softened. Using a spoon, spread the chocolate to a thin even later. Place the bacon pieces on top. Chill for at least 30 minutes or until chocolate is set. Wrap in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.