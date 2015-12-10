Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Chicken Panini

Lightly coat an unheated panini griddle, covered indoor electric grill, or large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Preheat griddle over medium heat or according to manufacturer's directions. Add sandwiches (in batches if needed). If using griddle or grill, close lid and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bread is toasted. (If using a skillet, place a heavy plate on top of sandwiches. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until bottoms are toasted. Carefully remove plate. Turn sandwiches over and top with plate. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until bread is toasted.) Cut sandwiches in half; serve warm.