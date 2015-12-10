Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Chicken Panini

Rating: 4.31 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 13 Ratings

This panini sandwich is a lighter take on a deli shop favorite. Think of it like a BLT with bonus ingredients!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together sour cream, dressing, and chipotle pepper. Spread one side of each bread slice with the chipotle cream. Top one slice of bread with chicken, tomato, bacon, spinach leaves, and cheese, then add the second bread slice.

  • Lightly coat an unheated panini griddle, covered indoor electric grill, or large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Preheat griddle over medium heat or according to manufacturer's directions. Add sandwiches (in batches if needed). If using griddle or grill, close lid and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bread is toasted. (If using a skillet, place a heavy plate on top of sandwiches. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until bottoms are toasted. Carefully remove plate. Turn sandwiches over and top with plate. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until bread is toasted.) Cut sandwiches in half; serve warm.

*Tip

For 8 ounces cooked chicken breast, start with 10 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast halves. Lightly coat an unheated panini griddle, covered indoor electric grill, or large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Preheat over medium heat or according to manufacturer's directions. Add chicken. If using griddle or grill, close lid and grill 6 to 7 minutes or until done (165°F). (If using skillet, cook chicken 10 to 12 minutes or until done, turning once.) Cool chicken slightly; thinly slice crosswise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; 13 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 69 mg cholesterol; 645 mg sodium. 295 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1710 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 193 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

