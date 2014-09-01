Bacon Biscuit Egg Sandwiches
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
To make 1 1/4 cups sour milk, place 4 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 1/4 cups total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.
**Tip:
Cool the remaining biscuits and place in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
633 calories; 39 g total fat; 20 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 270 mg cholesterol; 1012 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1166 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 149 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 363 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;