Bacon Biscuit Egg Sandwiches

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, pepper, cream of tartar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of flour mixture. Add buttermilk and the 4 slices crumbled bacon all at once. Using a fork, stir just until mixture is moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it just until dough holds together. Pat or lightly roll dough until 1 inch thick. Cut dough with a floured 3-inch round cutter. Dip cutter into flour between cuts and reroll scraps as necessary. Place dough rounds 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Sprinkle with cheese and the 2 slices crumbled bacon.

  • Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden. (You will only need six biscuits for this recipe. Store the remaining biscuits to use later.**) Prepare the Cheese and Onion Scrambled Eggs.

  • Split the six biscuits. If desired, spread mayonnaise on cut sides of biscuits. Fill biscuits with avocado slices and scrambled eggs.

*Tip:

To make 1 1/4 cups sour milk, place 4 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 1/4 cups total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.

**Tip:

Cool the remaining biscuits and place in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; 39 g total fat; 20 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 270 mg cholesterol; 1012 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1166 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 149 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 363 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

