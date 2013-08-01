Bacon Wrapped Turkey

Tips

Hattie's comment was "this is the best skin ever." It had a great bacon flavor.The sage was subtle, but nice. Bacon/onion/sage combo seemed very Thanksgiving like.I cooked a smaller bird and only made 2 cups gravy, but for this 14-to 16-pound size you would need more.The gravy was tasty. One thing I had thought about was adding a little whipping cream to the gravy, so you could try that.Bacon is hard to finely chop. Could say to freeze bacon in a single layer and then break the frozen bacon and add to food processor. . . .it might chop it up better. TK could try this.I used Vander Rose Farms bacon.