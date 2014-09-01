Bacon and Apple Waffles

No need to decide between a sweet and savory breakfast. This homemade waffle recipe combines both in each bite, with apples and bacon in the mix. Drizzle these bacon waffles with your favorite flavor of syrup before serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Stir in the 1/2 cup crumbled bacon and the 1/4 cup chopped apple.

  • Add batter to a preheated, lightly greased waffle baker according to the manufacturer's directions (use a regular or Belgian waffle baker). Close lid quickly; do not open until done. Bake according to the manufacturers directions. When done, use a fork to lift waffle off grid. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve warm. If desired, top with the 2/3 cup coarsely chopped apple and the 3 slices crumbled bacon and serve with syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 291 mg sodium. 114 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 116 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 39 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 118 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

