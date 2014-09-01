Bacon and Apple Waffles
No need to decide between a sweet and savory breakfast. This homemade waffle recipe combines both in each bite, with apples and bacon in the mix. Drizzle these bacon waffles with your favorite flavor of syrup before serving.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
216 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 291 mg sodium. 114 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 116 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 39 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 118 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;