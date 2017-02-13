Baba Ganoush
This rich Mediterranean eggplant spread is great for slathering on toasted baguette slices. A perfect party appetizer, this Mediterranean recipe will definitely be a crowd favorite.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Prick eggplants all over with a fork. Place in the prepared pan. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until very soft and skin is charred. Let cool until easy to handle.
Remove and discard skins from eggplant. Place eggplant in a food processor or blender. Add the next five ingredients (through salt). Cover and pulse until nearly smooth, leaving some pieces of eggplant. Season to taste with additional salt. Transfer dip to a serving bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and, if desired, sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serve with baguette slices.
To Make Ahead
Transfer dip to an airtight storage container. Cover and chill up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature before serving.