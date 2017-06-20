Avocado-Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuff roasted mushrooms with a combination of toasted nuts and avocado for a fast and filling party appetizer.
Ingredients
Directions
Remove stems from mushrooms. Place stems and caps in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with 3 Tbsp. olive oil; toss to coat. Bake at 400ºF 10 to 12 minutes or until just tender; cool. Lightly dry excess moisture from mushrooms with a paper towel.
In a medium bowl combine champagne vinegar, red onion, and salt. Finely chop stems; add to vinegar mixture along with nuts, rosemary, avocado, and 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Fill caps with avocado mixture. Makes about 12 mushrooms.
Tips
Left over filling can be enjoyed on crackers.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
99 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 163 mg sodium. 205 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 22 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 8 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;