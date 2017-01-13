Vegan Avocado Ranch Salad Dressing

Add this delicious plant-based ranch dressing to your next salad.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

15 mins
21
1 1/3 cups
  • In a blender or food processor combine first five ingredients (through garlic). Cover and blend or process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients.

34 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 33mg; potassium 41mg; carbohydrates 2g; fiber 0g; sugar 0g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 18IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 3mg; iron 0mg.

Cashew Cream

  • In a small bowl combine cashews and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes; drain. Rinse and drain again.

  • In a blender or food processor combine cashews, 1/2 cup water, and salt. Cover and blend or process 5 minutes or until creamy. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

