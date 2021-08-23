Avocado-Poblano Salsa

Rating: Unrated

Broiled peppers brings a nice smoky flavor to this fresh salsa recipe. The creamy avocado mellows out the spice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
broil:
7 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
47 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
2 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Place whole peppers on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 7 to 10 minutes or until charred, turning occasionally. Bring foil up around peppers and fold edges together to enclose. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel off and discard skins.* Remove stems, seeds, and membranes; chop peppers.

    Advertisement

  • Remove 1/2 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 Tbsp. juice from lime. In a medium bowl combine chopped peppers, lime zest and juice, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Stir in avocados. Season to taste with salt.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed, except do not stir in avocados. Cover and chill up to 2 days. Stir in avocados before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 5g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 296.4IU; vitamin c 75.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 28.9mcg; sodium 69mg; potassium 221mg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/02/2021