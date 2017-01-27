Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Sandwiches aren't just for lunch anymore -- enjoy this delicious, easy avocado and egg sandwich for breakfast. Asparagus spears make this sandwich even more yummy.
Ingredients
Directions
Spread two bread slices with mustard, if using. Spread remaining two bread slices with mashed avocado. Top with asparagus spears and egg slices. Sprinkle with black pepper and salt and drizzle with olive oil. Top with mustard-coated bread.
To Make Ahead
To get a jumpstart on this sandwich, hard-cook the eggs and steam the asparagus ahead of time. Cover and refrigerate asparagus up to 5 days and eggs up to 7 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
309 calories; 17 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 411 mg sodium. 628 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 714 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 125 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 118 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;