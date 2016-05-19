Avocado-and-Pesto Tomatoes

Blend avocado, cream cheese, pesto, and lemon juice a few hours before the party for easy assembly later.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
30
Ingredients

Directions

  • For filling, in a food processor combine first four ingredients (through lemon juice). Cover and process until smooth.

  • Spread filling on basil leaves. Top with cherry tomatoes and secure with toothpicks.

vegetarian, lower carb

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
18 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 16mg; potassium 54mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.
