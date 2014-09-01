Autumn Potato Gratin

Autumn Potato Gratin is the perfect comfort food side dish recipe to serve as part of your meat and potatoes dinner. The combination of butternut squash and Yukon gold potatoes makes this scalloped potatoes casserole colorful and craveable.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 3-quart baking dish or gratin dish. Layer half of the sliced potatoes, butternut squash, and leeks in the prepared dish. Sprinkle with half of the sage, garlic, salt, nutmeg, and pepper. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat layers. Pour whipping cream over top. Cover tightly with foil.

  • Bake, covered, for 80 minutes. Uncover; bake about 30 minutes more or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork and top is golden brown. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. If desired, top with additional sliced leek that has been sauteed in olive oil.

To Make Ahead:

Slice potatoes, butternut squash, and leek. Place potatoes in a bowl of water to cover; cover bowl. Place squash and leek in separate airtight containers; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Drain potatoes well; pat dry with paper towels. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; 21 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 76 mg cholesterol; 442 mg sodium. 536 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6620 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 188 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

