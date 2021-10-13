Autumn Fruit and Ginger Chutney
Use all dried fruit in place of fresh to cut prep, if you like. A prediced dried fruit medley will make it even easier.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Carson Downing
Prep as directed. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.
In a large saucepan combine 2 1/2 cups apple cider or cranberry juice, 2 1/4 cups roughly chopped dried fruit (apricots, pears, apples, golden raisins, and/or cranberries), 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 Tbsp. crystallized ginger, 1 cinnamon stick, 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper, and, if you like, 1 star anise. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 2 hours. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and anise. Serve at room temperature or cover and chill.
Per Serving:
147 calories; carbohydrates 38g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 30g; protein 1g; vitamin a 1301.8IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 3.1mcg; sodium 109mg; potassium 265mg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.9mg.