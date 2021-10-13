Autumn Fruit and Ginger Chutney

Use all dried fruit in place of fresh to cut prep, if you like. A prediced dried fruit medley will make it even easier.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring vinegar, cider, ginger, cinnamon stick, anise (if using), crushed red pepper, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt to boiling. Stir in pears, apricots, cranberries, brown sugar, and marmalade. Cook and stir until bubbly. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 35 minutes or until fruit is tender and mixture thickens slightly.

  • Remove pan from heat and let stand, covered, 2 hours. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and anise. Serve at room temperature or cover and chill until ready to serve. Serves 12.

Tips

Prep as directed. Store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Take It Easy:

In a large saucepan combine 2 1/2 cups apple cider or cranberry juice, 2 1/4 cups roughly chopped dried fruit (apricots, pears, apples, golden raisins, and/or cranberries), 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 Tbsp. crystallized ginger, 1 cinnamon stick, 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper, and, if you like, 1 star anise. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 2 hours. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and anise. Serve at room temperature or cover and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; carbohydrates 38g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 30g; protein 1g; vitamin a 1301.8IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 3.1mcg; sodium 109mg; potassium 265mg; calcium 28mg; iron 0.9mg.
