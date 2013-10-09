Asparagus with Tarragon Sauce
Our Asparagus with Tarragon Sauce recipe is the perfect side dish to serve with your need dinner entree. The fresh asparagus spears are expertly cooked and artfully complemented by the handmade tarragon sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Snap off and discard woody bases from asparagus. If desired, scrape off scales.
-
For tarragon sauce, in a small saucepan melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until softened. Stir in the 2 tablespoons tarragon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, and lemon juice. Heat through, stirring frequently. Cover and keep warm.
-
In a medium skillet heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat; add prosciutto. Cook about 2 to 4 minutes or until just crisp and golden, turning once halfway through cooking time. Transfer to paper towels to drain.
-
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain.
-
Transfer asparagus to a serving platter. Drizzle with the tarragon sauce. Sprinkle with prosciutto and chopped eggs. Sprinkle with additional snipped fresh tarragon, salt, and pepper.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Make hard-cooked eggs and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Prepare tarragon sauce as directed in Step 2. Transfer to an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 2 days. To serve, reheat sauce in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until heated through.