Asparagus Salad with Marinated Peas and Little Gem Lettuce

Rating: Unrated

Right before serving, top this fresh spring salad with a poached egg to up the protein enough to make it a meal.

By Abra Berens
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine peas, onion, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, 1 Tbsp. chives, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cover; refrigerate 20 minutes or up to 3 days.

  • Add asparagus and buttermilk to bowl with peas; toss to coat. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • For poached eggs: In a large skillet bring 4 cups water and the vinegar to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Break an egg into a cup; slip egg into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space. Simmer eggs, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs.

  • Serve asparagus mixture over lettuce with poached eggs. Top with additional fresh chives. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 187 mg cholesterol; 279 mg sodium. 369 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1146 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 84 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 95 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

