Asparagus Salad with Marinated Peas and Little Gem Lettuce

For poached eggs: In a large skillet bring 4 cups water and the vinegar to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Break an egg into a cup; slip egg into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space. Simmer eggs, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs.