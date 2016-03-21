Asparagus & Greens with Farro
Nutty farro and toasted almonds are a hearty complement to tender asparagus and fresh baby greens.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan bring 3 cups water to boiling; add farro. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 30 minutes or until just tender; drain. Meanwhile, place a steamer basket in a large skillet. Add water to just below basket. Bring water to boiling. Add asparagus to basket. Cover; steam 3 minutes or until crisp- tender. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add farro to bowl with asparagus. Drizzle with lemon juice while still warm. Stir in almonds, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add greens. Toss to coat. Top with Parmesan.
Tips
You can significantly cut the farro’s cook time: Cover with water and soak in the refrigerator overnight, then drain and cook as directed. It will take just 10 minutes of simmering to get tender.