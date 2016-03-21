Asparagus & Greens with Farro

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Nutty farro and toasted almonds are a hearty complement to tender asparagus and fresh baby greens.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring 3 cups water to boiling; add farro. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 30 minutes or until just tender; drain. Meanwhile, place a steamer basket in a large skillet. Add water to just below basket. Bring water to boiling. Add asparagus to basket. Cover; steam 3 minutes or until crisp- tender. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add farro to bowl with asparagus. Drizzle with lemon juice while still warm. Stir in almonds, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add greens. Toss to coat. Top with Parmesan.

Tips

You can significantly cut the farro’s cook time: Cover with water and soak in the refrigerator overnight, then drain and cook as directed. It will take just 10 minutes of simmering to get tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 447 mg sodium. 295 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3349 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 128 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 196 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

gmpolyviou
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2017
Easy to make and delicious
Jennifer
Rating: Unrated
05/06/2016
This is a simple, fresh, healthy meal -- it is great for a weeknight. I followed the recipe exactly as written, except I boiled the asparagus because it wasn't cooking when I tried to steam it. It was delicious. I can't wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow.
