Asparagus, Chicken, and Green Pea Salad with Mint

This main dish salad just screams spring! But with only seven ingredients (plus a few pantry staples) and 20 minutes start to finish time, you'll make this veggie-packed recipe year-round.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 10-inch skillet bring the water to boiling. Add asparagus. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 2 to 3 minutes or just until asparagus is crisp-tender. Drain in a colander. Rinse with cold water; drain again.

  • Arrange asparagus on a platter. Top with chicken and peas. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together next five ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Drizzle salad with dressing and sprinkle with cheese and mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 102mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 8g; protein 29g; vitamin a 1818.8IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 7.2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 53.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 743mg; potassium 448mg; calcium 132mg; iron 3.5mg.
