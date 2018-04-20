Asparagus, Chicken, and Green Pea Salad with Mint
This main dish salad just screams spring! But with only seven ingredients (plus a few pantry staples) and 20 minutes start to finish time, you'll make this veggie-packed recipe year-round.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
378 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 102mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 8g; protein 29g; vitamin a 1818.8IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 7.2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 53.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 743mg; potassium 448mg; calcium 132mg; iron 3.5mg.