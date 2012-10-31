Asian-Style Fried Rice and Beans

Rating: Unrated

I made this a few months ago, and it was fantastic. I loved the combination of salty and sweet, and the chickpeas were a nice addition, and I didn't miss meat at all. The only change I made was to cook the brown rice in chicken broth to give it more flavor. Searing the pineapple was a great idea because it added an extra layer of flavor to the meal. I used canned and it took a little longer, but it still worked. I'm making it again this week.