Asian-Style Fried Rice and Beans

Rating: 4 stars
74 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Quarter pineapple slices. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium heat. Add pineapple; cook about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove from skillet; set aside.

  • Pour the remaining 1 teaspoon oil into the hot skillet. Add carrots; cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until just tender. Add garlic and ginger; cook for 30 seconds.

  • Stir in brown rice, garbanzo beans, and peas. Add soy sauce. Cook and stir about 4 minutes or until heated through. Stir in the 1/3 cup cilantro. Return pineapple to skillet; heat through.

  • To serve, squeeze lime over pineapple mixture. If desired, top with additional cilantro leaves.

*Tip:

Fresh ginger is a freezer gem. Place unpeeled ginger in a freezer bag. When a recipe calls for fresh ginger, peel and grate in its frozen state, no thawing required.

**Tip:

Leftover or quick-cooking microwaveable rice also works great.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 711 mg sodium. 479 mg potassium; 65 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5879 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 113 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Michelle Neidkowski
Rating: Unrated
04/21/2013
I made this a few months ago, and it was fantastic. I loved the combination of salty and sweet, and the chickpeas were a nice addition, and I didn't miss meat at all. The only change I made was to cook the brown rice in chicken broth to give it more flavor. Searing the pineapple was a great idea because it added an extra layer of flavor to the meal. I used canned and it took a little longer, but it still worked. I'm making it again this week.
