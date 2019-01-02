Asian Shrimp Sheet Pan Dinner

Rating: Unrated

A simple seafood dinner is possible as this one-pan shrimp recipe proves in just about 30 minutes. It's an excellent weeknight meal option.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp; rinse and pat dry. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 15x10-inch baking pan combine carrots and sweet pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and season lightly with pepper; toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes. Push vegetables to one side of pan.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange shrimp and cabbage, cut sides up, in pan with vegetables. In a small bowl whisk together the the next four ingredients (through garlic). Drizzle over shrimp and vegetables. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

  • Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes more or until vegetables are crisp-tender and shrimp turn opaque.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 159 mg cholesterol; 371 mg sodium. 718 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10382 IU vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 75 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 178 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/23/2020