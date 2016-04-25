Asian Potato Salad with Shrimp
A big bunch of mint adds bright flavor and freshness to this spicy potato salad.
Ingredients
Directions
Place new potatoes and a dash salt in a large saucepan. Cover with cold water; bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 25 minutes. Drain. Cool completely. Whisk together Asian chili-garlic sauce, peanut oil, rice vinegar, fish sauce, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Gently smash potatoes; transfer to a bowl. Add cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp, chopped peanuts, and dressing; toss to coat. Chill 30 minutes and up to 24 hours. Stir in chopped mint before serving.
Look for this where Asian sauces are sold, but don't confuse chili-garlic sauce with Sriracha sauce, which is much hotter.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; 14 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 143 mg cholesterol; 632 mg sodium. 992 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 319 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;