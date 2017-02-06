Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken
Make your own copycat lettuce wraps at home with this Asian-inspired lettuce wrap recipe. Just a few basic ingredients rolled up in a lettuce leaf and your desired dipping sauce and you've got a restaurant-worthy appetizer recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine the first eight ingredients (through pineapple); stir to combine.
Spoon about 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture onto each lettuce leaf; roll up. Wraps can be covered and chilled up to 4 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
109 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 138 mg sodium. 103 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 464 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 41 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;