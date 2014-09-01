Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Rethink breakfast with this savory muffin tin recipe. Eggs and ham fuel you with protein to keep you satisfied until lunch, while fresh veggies add nutrients and bright flavor. A dunk in an Asian plum sauce gives even more flavor to the healthy breakfast recipe.

Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Press 1 tablespoon of the cooked rice onto the bottom of each prepared muffin cup; set aside.

  • In a medium nonstick skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add ham, pepper, carrot, and green onions; cook and stir until green onions are tender. Spoon ham mixture over rice in muffin cups. In a medium bowl combine eggs and salt. Beat with a whisk until well mixed. Divide egg mixture among muffin cups.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until egg mixture is slightly puffed and golden. Let stand in muffin cups for 2 minutes. Run a small sharp knife around edges of muffin cups to loosen egg cups; carefully remove from muffin cups. If desired, arrange egg cups on a lettuce-lined serving platter. Serve with Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce and, if desired, additional green onion.

Nutrition Facts (Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce)

Per Serving:
202 calories; 9 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 293 mg cholesterol; 637 mg sodium. 16 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g protein;

Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine jam or preserves, broth, vinegar, soy sauce, and cornstarch. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.

Reviews

