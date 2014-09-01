Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce
Rethink breakfast with this savory muffin tin recipe. Eggs and ham fuel you with protein to keep you satisfied until lunch, while fresh veggies add nutrients and bright flavor. A dunk in an Asian plum sauce gives even more flavor to the healthy breakfast recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Press 1 tablespoon of the cooked rice onto the bottom of each prepared muffin cup; set aside.
In a medium nonstick skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add ham, pepper, carrot, and green onions; cook and stir until green onions are tender. Spoon ham mixture over rice in muffin cups. In a medium bowl combine eggs and salt. Beat with a whisk until well mixed. Divide egg mixture among muffin cups.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until egg mixture is slightly puffed and golden. Let stand in muffin cups for 2 minutes. Run a small sharp knife around edges of muffin cups to loosen egg cups; carefully remove from muffin cups. If desired, arrange egg cups on a lettuce-lined serving platter. Serve with Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce and, if desired, additional green onion.
Nutrition Facts (Asian Egg and Rice Cups with Plum Sauce)
Sweet-and-Sour Plum Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan, combine jam or preserves, broth, vinegar, soy sauce, and cornstarch. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.