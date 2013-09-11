Asian Dumplings with Pickled Ginger Drizzle

Prepare Pickled Ginger Drizzle as directed. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Shake well before serving.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.