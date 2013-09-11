Asian Dumplings with Pickled Ginger Drizzle
Instead of ordering Chinese takeout tonight, try making it yourself. These dumplings burst with flavor: cabbage, cilantro, sesame oil, soy sauce, green onion, and chile pepper. Bonus: They are better for you, too.
Asian Dumplings with Pickled Ginger Drizzle
Ingredients
Directions
-
For filling, in a small bowl combine the chopped cabbage and salt; toss to combine. Let cabbage stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Transfer cabbage to a fine mesh sieve; press cabbage firmly to remove all excess liquid. Transfer cabbage to a medium bowl. Add cilantro, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine, green onion, serrano chile pepper, ginger, and hot chili oil; toss well to combine. Stir in ground turkey breast until combined.Advertisement
-
For dumplings, line a baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside. Spoon a scant 1 tablespoon filling in the center of 1 wonton wrapper. (Cover remaining wrappers with a damp cloth to keep them moist). Lightly brush edges of wrapper with water, fold dumpling in half and press edges together. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers, arranging the dumplings, sealed side up, about 1/2 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet.
-
Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit inside a steamer basket. Line steamer basket with parchment. Lightly spray parchment with cooking spray. Arrange dumplings in a single layer in steamer basket (work in batches if necessary).
-
Set steamer basket in a wok or large pot over, but not touching, boiling water. Cover and steam about 6 minutes or until dumplings reach 165°F when an instant-read thermometer is inserted into filling. Remove dumplings and arrange on a serving platter. Serve warm drizzled with Pickled Ginger Drizzle.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare Pickled Ginger Drizzle as directed. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Shake well before serving.
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts (Asian Dumplings with Pickled Ginger Drizzle)
Pickled Ginger Drizzle
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a screw-top jar combine canola oil, white wine vinegar, soy sauce, jalapeno, sugar, liquid from jar of pickled ginger, pickled ginger, lime juice and sesame oil. Cover and shake well.Advertisement