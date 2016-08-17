Arugula Sauce

Pair this delicious green arugula sauce with roasted vegetables, seared scallops, or a white bean ragout.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 1/2 Tbsp. juice from lime. Place lime zest and juice in a food processor; add the next five ingredients (through salt). Cover and blend or process until finely chopped. With the motor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream through the feed tube, processing until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Cover, pressing plastic wrap to the surface of the sauce. Chill until needed. Let stand at room temperature and stir well before serving.

To store

Place sauce in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days or in the freezer up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium. 28 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 273 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 8 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

