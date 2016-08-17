Arugula Sauce

Remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 1/2 Tbsp. juice from lime. Place lime zest and juice in a food processor; add the next five ingredients (through salt). Cover and blend or process until finely chopped. With the motor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream through the feed tube, processing until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Cover, pressing plastic wrap to the surface of the sauce. Chill until needed. Let stand at room temperature and stir well before serving.