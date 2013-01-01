Arugula Pesto with Spaghetti Squash
Craving pesto spaghetti, but not all the carbs that come along with it? Try this tasty spaghetti squash recipe instead! The arugula pesto recipe is a brilliant way to use up extra leafy greens and herbs.
Ingredients
Directions
Pierce squash 6 or 7 times with a sharp knife. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) about 15 minutes or until tender, turning squash every 5 minutes. Cut squash in half lengthwise; cool slightly.
Meanwhile, for pesto, in a food processor combine arugula, 1/2 cup basil, cheese, oil, walnuts, garlic, crushed red pepper, and salt. Cover and process until smooth, adding enough of the water if necessary to reach desired consistency.
Remove and discard seeds from squash. Using a fork, remove the squash pulp from shell. Divide squash among shallow serving bowls. Top with pesto and, if desired, additional basil.