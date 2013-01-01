Arugula Pesto with Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

Craving pesto spaghetti, but not all the carbs that come along with it? Try this tasty spaghetti squash recipe instead! The arugula pesto recipe is a brilliant way to use up extra leafy greens and herbs.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce squash 6 or 7 times with a sharp knife. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) about 15 minutes or until tender, turning squash every 5 minutes. Cut squash in half lengthwise; cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, for pesto, in a food processor combine arugula, 1/2 cup basil, cheese, oil, walnuts, garlic, crushed red pepper, and salt. Cover and process until smooth, adding enough of the water if necessary to reach desired consistency.

  • Remove and discard seeds from squash. Using a fork, remove the squash pulp from shell. Divide squash among shallow serving bowls. Top with pesto and, if desired, additional basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 182 mg sodium. 223 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 680 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

