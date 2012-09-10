Arugula and Dried Tomato Pasta

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

For extra dried tomato flavor, use the oil the tomatoes are packed in in place of the olive oil.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet, cook and stir shallots and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. Add dried tomatoes and salami; cook and stir for 1 minute. Carefully add wine. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes or until wine is nearly evaporated.

  • Add broth to tomato mixture. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Stir in arugula, 1 cup of the ricotta salata, the walnuts, herbs, and pepper. Cook and stir just until arugula is wilted. If desired, season to taste with salt.

  • Serve tomato mixture over hot cooked pasta. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup ricotta salata.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; 35 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 1270 mg sodium. 58 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1263 IU vitamin a; 45 mg vitamin c;

Reviews

