Arugula and Dried Tomato Pasta
For extra dried tomato flavor, use the oil the tomatoes are packed in in place of the olive oil.
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large skillet, cook and stir shallots and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. Add dried tomatoes and salami; cook and stir for 1 minute. Carefully add wine. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes or until wine is nearly evaporated.Advertisement
Add broth to tomato mixture. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Stir in arugula, 1 cup of the ricotta salata, the walnuts, herbs, and pepper. Cook and stir just until arugula is wilted. If desired, season to taste with salt.
Serve tomato mixture over hot cooked pasta. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup ricotta salata.