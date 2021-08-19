Artisan Sourdough

Making sourdough bread is indeed a labor of love, but the chewy results are worth it.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
rise:
6 hrs 30 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4 1/2 to 5-qt. bowl whisk together starter and water until combined. Using a rubber spatula and your hands stir in both flours until the flour is incorporated and no dry bits remain. (This is the autolayse. The dough should not feel too wet or sticky. It's okay if dough is a bit shaggy. You'll be adding more water in the next step.) Cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes.

  • Sprinkle salt over dough; add water. Mix the salt and water into dough by squeezing with hands until well mixed. Cover and let rest in a warm place (about 75°F) for 30 minutes. (This starts bulk fermentation which will take 3 to 4 hours.)

  • After 30 minutes, with dampened hands stretch and fold dough by grabbing the underside and stretching it up and folding back over on itself. Rotate bowl one quarter turn and repeat this folding process 3 more times (for each quarter turn of the bowl). Cover and return dough to a warm resting place. Repeat this process twice after 45 minute intervals of rest. Be gentle during the final stretch; fold gently to avoid knocking out any bubbles. (The dough should be soft and elastic.) Cover and let dough rest during the remainder of bulk fermentation. Your dough is ready to shape when domed, almost 50% larger, and some air bubbles are visible.

  • Gently turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide in half and shape each into a loose round; cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line two 2- to 2 1/2-qt. bowls with floured towels or flour two proofing baskets.

  • Flip one dough round over. With lightly floured hands, stretch the bottom of the dough up and over the middle. Take the left side up and stretch over 2/3 of the middle and repeat with the right side (you are creating an envelope shape). Finally, stretch and fold the top down over the middle. Flip over the entire bundle so the seam side is down. Gently cup and rotate the dough by dragging the ball toward you. Use the edge of your hand to tuck edges under your dough. Repeat this motion a few more times, creating a taut surface tension on the dough until you have a uniform shape.

  • Gently place dough in prepared proofing basket. (Use your bench scraper to assist in moving the dough.) The seam side should be up. Repeat with remaining dough. Cover each with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place until almost double in size (3 to 4 hours total). (Alternately, refrigerate 12 hours. If you refrigerate your dough it may not double in size and that's okay. Before baking, let chilled loaf stand at room temperature 45 to 60 minutes before baking.)

  • Place a 6-qt. Dutch oven with lid on the lower rack of your oven. Preheat oven to 475°F. Fold two 18x12-inch pieces of heavy foil into thirds lengthwise so the cut edges of the foil are inward. Lay the smooth side of one piece of foil on top of the dough in your rising bowl or basket. (You don"t want the rough foil edges touching the dough; reserve the other piece of foil for the second loaf. Leave the second loaf in the proofing bowl until the first one is done baking.) Place a cutting board or baking sheet on top of the foil. Quickly invert the dough onto foil-lined cutting board. Score* the top of dough with a razor, lame, or sharp knife, cutting about 1/2-inch deep. Using the foil sling, carefully transfer the dough to the preheated pan and bake as directed. Carefully lower into the preheated Dutch oven. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes. Remove the lid and bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until crust is golden brown, loaf sounds hollow when tapped, and a thermometer inserted in bread registers 208° F. Repeat with remaining dough. Allow loaves to cool on wire rack at least 2 hours before slicing.

Timeline for doing an overnight ferment:

  • 8am - Feed starter in the morning
    5pm - Make dough and then let rest (autolyse) 5:45pm - Add salt and additional water
    6pm - 9pm Bulk Ferment
    6:30 - First stretch/fold
    7:15 - Second stretch/fold
    8 - Third stretch/fold
    9-10 pm Shape dough; refrigerate overnight

    NEXT DAY bake around 8-9am.

Tips

Store bread in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag at room temperature up to 2 days or freeze up to 2 months. (Crust will soften upon storage.)

*

Making your cuts at a slight angle on top of your dough creates a raised area on the surface of the bread, often referred to as an "ear". The flap of dough raises up during baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 7g; vitamin a 2IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 22.1mcg; sodium 402mg; potassium 90mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.9mg.
