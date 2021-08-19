Artisan Sourdough
Making sourdough bread is indeed a labor of love, but the chewy results are worth it.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Store bread in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag at room temperature up to 2 days or freeze up to 2 months. (Crust will soften upon storage.)
*
Making your cuts at a slight angle on top of your dough creates a raised area on the surface of the bread, often referred to as an "ear". The flap of dough raises up during baking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 7g; vitamin a 2IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 22.1mcg; sodium 402mg; potassium 90mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.9mg.