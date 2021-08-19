Artisan Sourdough

Place a 6-qt. Dutch oven with lid on the lower rack of your oven. Preheat oven to 475°F. Fold two 18x12-inch pieces of heavy foil into thirds lengthwise so the cut edges of the foil are inward. Lay the smooth side of one piece of foil on top of the dough in your rising bowl or basket. (You don"t want the rough foil edges touching the dough; reserve the other piece of foil for the second loaf. Leave the second loaf in the proofing bowl until the first one is done baking.) Place a cutting board or baking sheet on top of the foil. Quickly invert the dough onto foil-lined cutting board. Score* the top of dough with a razor, lame, or sharp knife, cutting about 1/2-inch deep. Using the foil sling, carefully transfer the dough to the preheated pan and bake as directed. Carefully lower into the preheated Dutch oven. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes. Remove the lid and bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until crust is golden brown, loaf sounds hollow when tapped, and a thermometer inserted in bread registers 208° F. Repeat with remaining dough. Allow loaves to cool on wire rack at least 2 hours before slicing.